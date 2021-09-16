Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 48,989 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,989 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after buying an additional 1,908,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,896,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after buying an additional 328,789 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

