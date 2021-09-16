Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in PTC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in PTC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of PTC opened at $125.20 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

