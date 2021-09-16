Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 51,395 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,395 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
NYSE INN opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $977.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.41.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Summit Hotel Properties Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
