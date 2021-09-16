Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.95

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.95 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.13), with a volume of 8,788,381 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £381.75 million and a P/E ratio of -16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

In related news, insider Kate Hill purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

