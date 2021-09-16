SEEN (SEEN) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00008191 BTC on exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $8,466.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00142642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.74 or 0.00811727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047246 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

