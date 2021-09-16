Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,013 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $24,977,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 25,819.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

SAGE stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.