Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 266,091 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 266,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

