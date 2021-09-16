Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,472 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Graham worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graham by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 26.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $583.00 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $376.20 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.