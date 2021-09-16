Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,150 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,678,000 after buying an additional 558,804 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $109.89 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.