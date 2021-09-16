Sei Investments Co. Buys 49,150 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Accel Entertainment worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,380 shares of company stock worth $848,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

ACEL opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

