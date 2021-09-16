Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,215 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,854 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

TM opened at $181.71 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $185.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average of $167.37. The stock has a market cap of $254.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.