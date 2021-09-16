Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,251 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.33% of AdvanSix worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $4,887,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

ASIX opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.