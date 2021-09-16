Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,896,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 64,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

CNOB stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

