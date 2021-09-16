Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,498 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Flowers Foods worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 271.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 137,019 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 421,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 554,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

