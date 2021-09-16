Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

NYSE:ABB opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

