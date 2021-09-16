Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of NV5 Global worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,516 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

