Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $86,173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Ingredion by 738.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,944,000 after acquiring an additional 217,125 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $16,713,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 21.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,729,000 after acquiring an additional 177,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE INGR opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

