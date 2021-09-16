Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,204 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of BowX Acquisition worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $48,565,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $43,548,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BowX Acquisition by 26,312.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after buying an additional 2,497,061 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition by 168.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after buying an additional 1,014,776 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $15,403,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BOWX opened at $9.94 on Thursday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX).

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.