Sei Investments Co. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

SWBI opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

