Sei Investments Co. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $53.12 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

