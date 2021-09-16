Sei Investments Co. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,756,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT stock opened at $171.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average of $168.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.