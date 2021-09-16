Sei Investments Co. Has $2.95 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

