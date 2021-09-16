Sei Investments Co. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale upped their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

PPG opened at $150.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average is $164.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.