Sei Investments Co. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of TowneBank worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 603,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 327,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. Equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

