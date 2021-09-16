Sei Investments Co. Has $3.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 451.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $109.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

