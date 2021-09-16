Sei Investments Co. Has $3 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

