Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,654,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,387,000 after buying an additional 153,525 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 373,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

