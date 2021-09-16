Sei Investments Co. Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,510,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $12,533,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $2,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 over the last three months.

MCW stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

