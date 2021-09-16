Sei Investments Co. Purchases 13,819 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of CIT Group worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIT opened at $51.04 on Thursday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

