Sei Investments Co. Purchases 24,164 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPX stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.