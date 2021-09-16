Sei Investments Co. Purchases 25,944 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Vector Group worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday.

Vector Group stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.14. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

