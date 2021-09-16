Sei Investments Co. Purchases 26,114 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,619 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Independent Bank worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

