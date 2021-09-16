Sei Investments Co. Purchases 500,000 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,515 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,078,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 482,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.