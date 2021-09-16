Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,490 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $76,843,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.