Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Stake in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 266,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.84% of Katapult at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

KPLT opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,664. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Derek Medlin acquired 12,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

