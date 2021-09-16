Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 189.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Proto Labs worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Proto Labs by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 307.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

