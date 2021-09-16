Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:USPH opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

