Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $630,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,823.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,730. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.