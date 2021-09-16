Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,029 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 38.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $10,357,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in US Foods by 197.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 16.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in US Foods by 10.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several analysts have commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

NYSE:USFD opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -332.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.