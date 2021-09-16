Sei Investments Co. Sells 103,234 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Proofpoint by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Proofpoint by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $175.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

