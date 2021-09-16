Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,040 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Brigham Minerals worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $13,883,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 98,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $6,097,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Shares of MNRL opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 736.84%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

