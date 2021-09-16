Sei Investments Co. Sells 163,666 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,666 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after buying an additional 1,241,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 889,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,528,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CS. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

NYSE CS opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 145.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.