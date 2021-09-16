Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,190 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $143,102.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,697 shares of company stock worth $3,277,962. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

