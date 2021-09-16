Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,515 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $425.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.79 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.20 and its 200 day moving average is $479.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.