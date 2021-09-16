Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,181 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,427,000 after buying an additional 91,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,007,000 after acquiring an additional 479,691 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average is $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.