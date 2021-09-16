Sei Investments Co. Sells 331,832 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331,832 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,944,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

