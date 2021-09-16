Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,212 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Sleep Number worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sleep Number by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.49. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

