Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,561 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of The Pennant Group worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $839.80 million, a P/E ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.