Sei Investments Co. Sells 89 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 5.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $6,083,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,935.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,823.31 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,096.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,910.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

