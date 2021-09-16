Sei Investments Co. Sells 89,875 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 40.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 16.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,059,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,880 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Gold Fields stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

